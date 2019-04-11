After ‘PM Narendra Modi’, Election Commission stays release of biopics on KCR, Chandrababu Naidu

Election Commission has stayed the release of biopics based on the lives of KCR and Chandrababu Naidu

The Election Commission of India has stayed the release of two biopics based on the lives of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao. While KCR’s film is titled ‘Udyama Simham’, the biopic based on Rama Rao has been titled ‘Laxmi’s NTR’. The EC has asked the films’ producers not to release the movies till further orders.

“It has been brought to the notice of (Election) Commission that a movie titled ‘Udyama Simham’ is in the process of public exhibition. The said move is being publicised as biopic of K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Ministers of Telangana,” the EC order reads.

The Election Commission’s orders, dated April 10 — the same day that the poll panel stalled the release of the Modi biopic — say that the biopic serving the purpose of any political entity “which has potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections should not be displayed on the electronic media including cinematography during the operation of MCC (Model Code of Conduct)”.

On Wednesday, the EC stayed the release of the Modi biopic giving out the same reasons. The poll panel said that the Modi biopic, helmed by Vivek Oberoi, has the potential to disturb the level playing field. The EC also stayed the release of the Chandrababu Naidu biopic citing the same reasons.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that a movie titled ‘Laxmi’s NTR’ is in the process of public exhibition,” the poll body said. The biopic purportedly depicts N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and a leader of a recognised political party in a manner allegedly diminishing the electoral prospect of his party.

The EC order said that the movie should not be displayed when the MCC is in effect.

This comes after the poll body stayed the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic. The EC asked the film producers ‘not to exhibit the film titled ‘PM Narendra Modi” till further orders’.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected the Congress’ plea seeking a stay of the release of PM Narendra Modi. The movie stars Vivek Oberoi and was slated to hit the silver screens on April 11.