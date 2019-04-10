Election Commission order banning Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV too, which cannot be aired during poll period: Official

By: | Published: April 10, 2019 5:48 PM

The EC has banned the release of the Modi biopic, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

Election Commission order banning Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV (Twitter/BJP4India)Election Commission order banning Modi biopic applies to NaMo TV (Twitter/BJP4India)

The Election Commission order banning the screening of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi also applies to NaMo TV, which also cannot be aired during the poll period, a senior official of the poll panel said on Wednesday.

The official referred to a paragraph in the order which said,”that any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate (including prospective) for the furtherance (or purported to further) of electoral prospects, directly or indirectly, shall not be put on display in electronic media in the area where MCC is in force.”

