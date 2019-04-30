Election Commission to decide on poll code violation complaints against PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi today

The Election Commission of India will take a call on Tuesday on complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleging they have violated the model code of conduct. Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told reporters on Monday that the poll body has already taken inputs on the complaints and a meeting is scheduled on Tuesday to take a decision on each of the issues. Bhushan informed that at present there are three leaders against whom alleged complaints are there - PM Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He said that the matters are under consideration with the Commission. Sandeep Saxena, another Deputy Election Commissioner, said that there was a need to take a comprehensive view of all the complaints. He said that each alleged violation of poll code needs to be taken up separately and a decision will be taken accordingly. According to the ECI, there are several poll code complaints against Modi, Shah and Rahul. While Modi and Shah have been accused of making hate speeches and using armed forces for political gain in their election rallies, there have also been complaints pending against Rahul's 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan in his rallies. Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions be given to the Election Commission to take action on the complaints of poll code violations against PM Modi and Shah. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi agreed to take up Congress MP Sushmita Dev's plea on Tuesday. Dev alleged that the poll body's silence on complaints against Modi and Shah was an indirect endorsement of the violation of the model code of conduct in the election season. The 146-page petition in the top court by Dev, who is Congress candidate from Assam's Silchar parliamentary seat, alleged that the rules and regulations inscribed in the MCC were not meant for the PM Modi and Shah but applicable only on other candidates. She said that it is in public domain that they have indulged in hate speeches, repeatedly used the armed forces to seek votes despite a clear prohibition on the same by the Election Commission.