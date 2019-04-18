Election Commission lets off Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with warning for ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark

Updated: April 18, 2019 4:22 PM

"The Commission ... hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future," the order read.

Election Commission, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP leader, Modiji ki sena remark, lok sabha elections 201Yogi Adityanath, Minority Affairs MinisterAddressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3, Naqvi had used the phrase ‘Modiji ki sena’ or Modi’s army.

The Election Commission Thursday let off Minority Affairs Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi with a light rap for his ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark and “warned” him against using the armed forces for political propaganda. It also asked him to be “careful in the future” with his utterances. Addressing an election rally in Rampur on April 3, Naqvi had used the phrase ‘Modiji ki sena’ or Modi’s army.

State election authorities had issued him a show cause notice. In his response, the minister had agreed that he had used the phrase. “The Commission … hereby warns Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to desist from using the references to defence forces for political propaganda and to be careful in future,” the order read.

 It reminded the BJP leader of its March 19 instruction asking politicians “to desist from using any reference to defence forces in their political campaign/propaganda”. A similar remark by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earned him the ire of the poll panel on April 5. He too was asked to be careful in future with his utterances.

