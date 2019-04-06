Election Commission lets off Adityanath over ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark, asks him to be more careful

By: | Published: April 6, 2019 1:51 AM

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Sunday, had lashed out at the Congress for what he called was its "soft approach towards terrorism and terrorists".

Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

The Election Commission (EC) is learnt to have let off Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a light rap for his “Modiji ki sena” remark, asking him to be more careful in the future. Not satisfied with the remarks, the EC is learnt to have told him that be “more careful in his utterances in future”, sources said.

They said the EC also told Adityanath that since he is a senior politician holding an important position, his remarks should reflect his stature. The commission was not satisfied with his reply in which he is learnt to have hailed the role of the EC in conducting polls. The EC had issued the Uttar Pradesh chief minister a show cause notice based on a video clip submitted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate which showed Adityanath making the remarks at the election rally there on Sunday.

Adityanath, who addressed election meetings in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida on Sunday, had lashed out at the Congress for what he called was its “soft approach towards terrorism and terrorists”. “Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism,” Adityanath had said at the Ghaziabad election rally.

