Election Commission launches new emoji for Lok Sabha polls, Twitter welcomes step

By: | Updated: March 22, 2019 11:04 PM

Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is a programme of the Election Commission to educate citizens, electors and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and participation in the electoral processes through various modes and media platform.

Election Commission, Lok Sabha polls 2019, twitter, Lok Sabha polls, SVEEP

Social media firm Twitter Friday welcomed the Election Commission’s awareness programme on its platform starting with the launch of a new emoji for the upcoming polls. “Committed to providing front row access to the election conversation, Twitter India welcomes the Election Commission of India’s SVEEP onboard the platform. Twitter India is also launching a special election emoji, aimed at encouraging healthy participation in election-related discussions, and encouraging more people to go out and vote,” Twitter said in statement.

Also read| Lok Sabha elections 2019: Final list of 14 AMMK candidates out, Dhinakaran accommodates rebel AIADMK leaders

The handle was launched on Holi and one of their first campaigns on Twitter #DeshKaMahaTyohar is about ensuring no voter is left behind. The #LokSabhaElections2019 emoji launched by Twitter will be available in 12 languages and will feature an image of the Parliament of India. It will be available till May 31, 2019, according to the statement.

