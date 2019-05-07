Election Commission dismisses Smriti Irani’s Amethi booth capturing charge

The Election Commission has said that BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani's allegations of booth capturing in Amethi during the fifth phase polling are false. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh Lakku Venkateshwarlu said that the charges leveled by an elderly woman in a video clip tweeted by Irani were found to be baseless. The CEO said that poll body took cognisance of the complaint and senior officials commission officials were rushed to the polling station where they spoke to the polling agents and other officials involved in the polling process. The poll body concluded that charged leveled in the clip were fabricated. "Following the complaint, the sector officer, senior officials and even observers rushed to the booth and spoke to the polling agents of the political parties, other officials in the polling booth following which it was conclusively found that the charges in the video clip were fabricated. Due to prima facie allegations in the clip, the presiding officer was summarily removed while the probe was going on," the CEO said. The video clip shared by Irani on her Twitter page on Monday triggered a huge controversy. The BJP leader claimed booth capturing by the Congress workers in Amethi. She said that the Congress workers also forced voters to press party's button on EVMs. She also coupled her tweet with a video of an elderly woman who said that she was forcefully made to press Congress button while she wanted to cast her vote in favour of the BJP. Irani is BJP's candidate from Amethi. She is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been representing the seat since 2004. Amethi went to the polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday. The constituency recorded a total turnout of 53.48%. In the five phases so far, polling has been done for 424 of the 543 seats. The remaining 199 seats will see polling on May 12 and May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.