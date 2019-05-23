title-bar

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: Huge setback for AAP, Congress as BJP set to sweep Delhi

By:
Published: May 23, 2019 12:45:19 PM

Lok Sabha Election Results: Early trends in Delhi points to a massive defeat of ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the city-state.

arvind kejrwal twitter, arvind kejrwal news, arvind kejrwal congress, arvind kejrwal indian express, aap cash for ticket, west delhi candidate balbir singh jakhad, balbir singh jakhad son, app candidate list, 2019 lok sabha elections, delhi eletion datesDelhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Election 2019 Results: Four years after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in assembly elections in national capital Delhi, the BJP has turned the table by avenging the defeat with a huge margin of victory. As per the early leads, the BJP is ahead in all seven seats and Kejriwal’s party has been reduced to third position in majority of the seat, followed by the Congress.

The Congress, which was ready to be a junior partner in the proposed pre-poll alliance in Delhi, has outsmarted Aam Aadmi Party by securing the second position in five of total 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Only two Aam Aadmi Party candidates, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi and Gugan Singh from North West Delhi were trailing BJP candidates Ramesh Bidhuri and Hans Raj at the second position who were comfortably ahead with more than 50% vote share in early trends.

Five other Aam Aadmi Party candidates, including star candidates like Aatishi Marlena from East Delhi Lok Sabha seats were trailing at the third position after BJP and Congress.

In East Delhi, BJP’s Gautam Gambhir was leading the race in early trends with over 50% votes, followed by Congress candidates Arvinder Singh Lovely (26%), and AAP candidate Atishi with little over 18% votes.

In West Delhi, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma was leading in early trends with more than 60% vote share followed by Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra and AAP’s Balbir Singh Jakhar, who both were neck-to-neck with Mahabal Mishra ahead of AAP candidate.

In New Delhi, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi was leading with over 50% votes, followed by Congress candidate and former union minister Ajay Maken with nearly 29% votes in early trends. AAP candidate Brijesh Goyal was trailing at the third position with around 16% votes.

Similarly, in Chandni Chowk, union minister and BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan was comfortably ahead with nearly 50% vote share in early trends, followed by veteran state Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal with nearly 33% votes and AAP candidate Pankaj Gupta was trailing at the third position with just 15% votes.

However, the most surprising result is expected from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat as Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was leading the race with comfortable margin of over 57% votes, followed by three time state chief minister Sheila Dikshit with less than 25% votes and AAP candidate Dilip Pandey was trailing at third position with less than 15% votes.

In South Delhi, sitting Lok Sabha member and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri was ahead with more than 54% votes followed by AAP candidate Raghav Chadha (27%) and Congress candidate boxer Vijender Singh who was trailing at third position with just 15% votes.

North West Delhi Lok Sabha is the second Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, where AAP candidate Gugan Singh was at the second position with 20% vote share in early trends, ahead of his Congress rival Rajesh Lilothia (15%), while BJP candidate and singer Hans Raj Hans was poised for comfortable win as he was leading with more than 62% votes.

