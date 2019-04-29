EC ‘strongly condemns’ Maneka Gandhi’s remarks made in Sultanpur rally, asks not to repeat in future

Published: April 29, 2019 5:03:38 PM

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in an election rally at Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur parliamentary constituency (Twitter image)Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in an election rally at Uttar Pradesh?s Sultanpur parliamentary constituency (Twitter image)

The Election Commission of India on Monday strongly condemned the impugned statements made by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi in a poll rally. The poll body also asked the BJP MP not to repeat such misconduct in future.

“The commission, based on the available evidence and material facts in the matter before it, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Smt Maneka Sanjay Gandhi and warns her not to repeat such misconduct in future,” the EC in a letter to Gandhi said.

The commission has also accused Maneka Gandhi of violating the relevant sections of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“The commission has also observed that Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi has violated the relevant sections of Representation of the People Act, 1951 which deals with ‘bribery’ under ‘corrupt practices’.”

In an election rally at Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on April 14, 2019, the Union Minister warned voters and said that government work suffers in areas which will not vote for her. She also said villages are categorised as A, B, C and D based on the votes the government receives and categorises development work accordingly.

The poll body also reminded the Union Minister about the previous ban on her from holding any public rallies or any events in connection with ongoing elections.

“The Commission in another similar matter, vide its order no 437/UP-HP/2019, dated 15.04.2019 has reprimanded Smt Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development, Govt. of India for her misconduct during election campaigning in Sultanpur and barred her from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media,” the letter reads.

Earlier on April 15, 2019, the Election Commission had barred Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati from holding election rallies for their controversial remarks. The EC barred Adityanath and Azam Khan for 72 hours while for Maneka Gandhi and Mayawati, the restrictions were for 48 hours.

