EC seeks report from district administration over Bharati Ghosh’s controversial remark

Published: May 5, 2019 4:57:14 PM

In a reference to TMC workers at Medinipur's Anandapur village, Ghosh said that she would bring thousands of people from Uttar Pradesh and would thrash them like a dog if they stopped people from exercising their franchise.

Bharati Ghosh had joined the saffron party on February 04, 2019.

The Election Commission has sought a report from the Paschim Midnapore district administration after a video went viral in which former IPS officer and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal’s Ghatal parliamentary constituency Bharati Ghosh was seen threatening the supporters of ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Ghosh not to cross the limit of decency.

In a warning to the former IPS officer, Banerjee said that she would have been arrested if there was no order from the Supreme Court. The TMC chief was referring to an order in which the apex court ruled that Ghosh can’t be arrested.

Bharati Ghosh, who was once very close to ruling TMC and Mamata Banerjee, joined the saffron party on February 04, 2019. She had served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Midnapore district for more than six years, commandant of the third battalion of the State Armed Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A winner of service medal, Ghosh had also served in peacekeeping missions abroad.

In 2014, the TMC had swept the state by winning 34 seats with over 39 per cent vote share. The Congress won four seats but its vote share was less than 10 per cent. This time, the BJP has gained ground in the state and is the main challenger in the state.

Ghatal Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 12, 2019. The result will be declared on May 23, 2019.

