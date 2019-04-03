EC seeks I&B ministry’s on Namo TV over complaints filed by Congress, AAP

Election Commission

The Election Commission has reportedly sought a response from the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on complaints against Namo TV, a channel that is dedicated to PM Narendra Modi’s rallies and speeches. The complaints have been filed by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the Congress. The commission, it is learnt, will take a call on the matter after the ministry’s response, Indian Express reported.

The channel, which is also called Content TV, came up just days before Lok Sabha polls and is available on all leading DTH operators in the country including Dish TV, Airtel and Tata Sky.

In its complaint, the Congress said that either the channel is being broadcast as government sponsored channel or has not received a clearance from the ministry. It expressed concern that “the contents are being broadcast in complete violation of the rules and regulations of cable television”.

The grand old party has asked the election body to ask the ministry to suspend the channel. Apart from Congress, AAP has also written to the commission against the channel. In its letter, AAP said the BJP has “launched a 24-hours channel NaMo TV”. AAP asked the election body if the BJP sought its permission for launching the channel even after the model code of conduct had been enforced.

Although, BJP has not yet claimed the channel as its own, Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday tweeted about the channel listing channel numbers across different DTH networks. He wrote, “Watch it live on NaMo TV, along with lot more exciting content.”

BJP official handle had also tweeted about the channel on Sunday, saying, “Capture the colours of elections… Watch the dance of democracy… Say NaMo again with NaMo TV. Tune in to get real-time coverage of PM Modi’s election campaign and a lot more fascinating content.”