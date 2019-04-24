EC orders re-election at polling station in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar – check new date

The Election Commission of India has announced the repolling to polling station 181 in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on April 29, 2019 (Monday). The move comes following allegations that voters were stopped from casting vote in their respective booths. The voting for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar parliamentary constituency took place on April 11 in the first phase. Out of 2,010 polling booths under Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, around 700 regarded as sensitive were guarded by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), while remaining 1,310 polling booths were guarded by state police forces. On April 12, 2019, a delegation comprising member from Left, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved the Election Commission with complaints of violence. In a complaint to EC, Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said that their polling agents were not allowed to enter in around 10 booths located at Cooch Behar's Dinhata. The Congress leader also demanded immediate deployment of central forces at all booths for peaceful elections. Re-poll to be held at polling station 181 in Cooch Behar, West Bengal on April 29 following allegations that voters were stopped from casting vote. #LokSabhaElections2019 \u2014 ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019 Incidents of violence during polls is not new to West Bengal. Special observer Ajay Nayak recently issued a statement saying the present condition of West Bengal is similar to the condition of Bihar 10 to 15 years ago. The remark drew criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress with party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Minister Mamata Banerjee said that poll observers appointed on the EC's directions are abusing and insulting the people of the state. Banerjee also alleged that the poll body has sent the retired officers to run a parallel government in the state. The election to 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal is being held in seven phases. The third phase of voting which took place on April 23, 2019, was marred by violence, where a Congress worker was hacked to death in Murshidabad. As many as eight Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal - Asansol, Bardhaman Purba, Bolpur, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman-Durgapur and Baharampur - will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, 2019.