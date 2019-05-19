EC orders action against presiding officer in Chandni Chowk for not deleting test votes

Published: May 19, 2019 10:24:21 PM

The need for a repoll was necessitated since the presiding officer forgot to delete the test votes from the EVM cast during mock poll on May 12.

EC orders action against presiding officer in Chandni Chowk for not deleting test votes (PTI)

The Election Commission has directed disciplinary action against the presiding officer of a polling station in the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency who forgot to delete test votes, necessitating the need for a repoll, officials said Sunday. The polling station 32 in the constituency saw a repoll on Sunday and recorded a voter turnout of 42.14 per cent.

According to an official, the EC directed disciplinary action against the presiding officer after a report was sent about the error to it by the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi. Tanvi Garg, district election officer of the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, said a show cause notice has been to the polling party seeking a reply in the matter.

The need for a repoll was necessitated since the presiding officer forgot to delete the test votes from the EVM cast during mock poll on May 12. Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether an EVM is working properly and at least 50 test votes are cast, one for each candidate.

