EC expresses displeasure over NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar’s remarks against Congress’ NYAY

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 11:29 PM

The Election Commission Friday expressed "displeasure" over NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar's remarks against the Congress' proposed NYAY scheme.

The EC had felt that since Kumar is a bureaucrat, his remarks were prima facie violative of the model code. (File)

The Election Commission Friday expressed “displeasure” over NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar’s remarks against the Congress’ proposed NYAY scheme. In a communication sent to Kumar, the EC asked him to be cautious in future while making statements.

On March 27, the poll panel had sought Kumar’s response on his remarks in which he had attacked the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise.

The EC had felt that since Kumar is a bureaucrat, his remarks were prima facie violative of the model code.

Kumar is learnt to have told the Election Commission that he spoke against Congress’s Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme as an economist and not as part of the policy body.

At a press conference here on March 25, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if his party comes to power.

