EC clean chit to PM Modi in two more cases: Sources

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2019 12:08:59 AM

The poll authorities in Gujarat are learnt to have maintained that prima facie no violation was found.

modi news, modi age, modi interview, modi twitter, modi speech, modi gujarat, modi , amit shah gujarat,Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures during an election rally for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Friday, May 3, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two more cases, sources aware of the development said Monday.

The Congress had alleged that he held a “roadshow” in Ahmedabad on April 23 and the sources said the commission has concluded that Modi did not violate the model code and the election law.

They said that the commission has also cleared Modi for his April 9 speech at Chitradurga in Karnataka where he had reportedly asked new voters to dedicate their vote for the heroes of the Balakot air strike.

On the same day, he had made a similar appeal in Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra. The EC had given a clean chit to him in that case as well, but one of the election commissioners had given a dissenting view in the matter.

Though the commission has so far not made the two decisions public, with these decisions, Modi has been given a clean chit in eight matters.

The poll authorities in Gujarat are learnt to have maintained that prima facie no violation was found.

READ ALSO | Forget houses, cars; people don’t even have money to buy hair oils, shampoo, soaps

The Congress had moved the EC alleging that Modi took out a “roadshow” after casting his vote and made political remarks in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

After casting his vote in Ahmedabad, Modi walked some distance from the polling booth and interacted briefly with media persons.

Earlier, the EC had cleared six speeches of Modi, two of Shah and one of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi had been issued a show cause notice for his Madhya Pradesh speech in which he had reportedly said that the government has enacted a new law which allows tribals to be shot.

On March 19, the EC had issued an advisory asking parties not to invoke armed forces in their political campaign.

The commission has now submitted a report to the Supreme Court of the cases related to Modi and Shah that it has disposed. Alleging delay on EC’s part, the Congress had moved the top court for a remedy.

The matter would come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. EC clean chit to PM Modi in two more cases: Sources
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition