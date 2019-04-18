‘Eat almonds’: Mehbooba Mufti’s advice to Omar Abdullah in Twitter banter over BJP link



Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference president Omar Abdullah today indulged in a Twitter banter for having supported the Bharatiya Janata Party at some point of time. The two leaders exchanged barbs on Thursday after Abdullah slammed Mufti’s tweet critical of the BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal, reminding her of the PDP running a government in an alliance with the PDP till 2017.

Pragya Singh Thakur, also known as Sadhvi Pragya, is a political and religious leader. She came into prominence following her arrest in cases related to the September 2008 Malegaon blast. However, Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in December 2017 acquitted her of the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). She is currently out on bail after spending nine years in prison.

The PDP chief brushed off Abdullah’s reaction and advised him to eat almonds instead to imrprove his memory, recalling that he did not resign after the 2002 Gujarat riots when he was a serving minister in the NDA government.

“Someone’s had a belated reaction to my tweet! As their first ally from J&K you’d know their true colours since you served as an MoE under NDA. Oddly enough Ram Vilas Paswan resigned post Gujarat carnage on moral grounds but you chose not to. Consume almonds Omar. Improves memory,” Mufti said.

Her remark was in response to Omar Abdullah’s statement where he had reminded Mufti about the BJP-PDP alliance which fell apart in 2017. Mufti had expressed shock in an earlier tweet over Pragya’s candidature as she was an accused in the Malegaon blasts.

Mufti said, “Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent.”

Omar Abdullah responded to the tweet saying, “”These guys” were your allies until they unceremoniously unseated you. “These guys” have been this way before they came to power in 2014 but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.The desire to remain in power blinded you to their crimes until “these guys” forced you to see!”

Abdullah, not one to take things lying down, hit back, “When you are done tweeting for your mother you can tell her I’m more than happy to debate my 3 years with Vajpayee Sahib v/s her 4 years with Modi ji but I’d rather do that directly with her & not with her understudy.”

“That’s no answer to my questions! Did I hit a raw nerve? Deflecting it with juvenile comebacks won’t help Omar. If I were you Id pop an antacid for the stomach burn,” Mufti shot back.

To recall, Abdullah was appointed as the Union Minister of State for External affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government and served from 23 July 2001 to 23 December 2002. He had resigned from NDA government in October 2002 to citing party work.

The two former chief ministers have indulged in friendly banters earlier as well, but this one appears to have gone a little out of hand. By the looks of it, this banter is far from over yet.