Earlier, people got electricity on Eid, but not on Diwali: Yogi Adityanath

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 8:42:34 PM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Monday that during earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh, people got electricity on Muharram and Eid, but not on Holi and Diwali.

Adityanath?s remarks is reminiscent of Modi?s comments at a rally before the 2017 assembly election in the state. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Monday that during earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh, people got electricity on Muharram and Eid, but not on Holi and Diwali. Addressing a public meeting in Domariaganj constituency in Siddharth Nagar district, Adityanath said the situation was different now, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi believed in ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (support for all, development for all).

“Earlier, power connections were given on caste lines and people didn’t get electricity on Holi and Diwali, but on Muharram and Eid,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Adityanath’s remarks is reminiscent of Modi’s comments at a rally before the 2017 assembly election in the state. The prime minister had said if people get electricity on Ramzan, they should also get electricity during Diwali. Adityanath also mocked at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. “Shivpal Yadav (Akhilesh’s uncle) says that he has no sister. So, where did the ‘bua’ (aunt) came from?” he asked, in an apparent referring to Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.

“Everyone knows that the new relationship is built to hide each other’s sins and the relationship will eventually break on May 23,” the chief minister said. He said people would give a befitting reply to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her remarks that wherever her party was weak in the state, it has fielded such candidates who would cut into the BJP vote share.

“People will give a befitting reply like a ‘muhnochwa’ to the vote-cutter remarks of the ‘shehzadi’ (princess’),” Adityanath said, in an apparent reference to Vadra. In 2002, villagers insisted that a light-emitting flying object, or the ‘muhnochwa’ (face scratcher), came towards them in the dead of the night and scratched their face, and even gave them mild electric shocks.

The ‘muhnochwa’ was reportedly seen in about 30 districts and hundreds of people were said to have suffered serious scratches and bruises on the face and arms.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Earlier, people got electricity on Eid, but not on Diwali: Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition