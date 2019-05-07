Don’t consider Narendra Modi as Prime Minister: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she doesn't consider Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India and therefore she refused a meeting with him to discuss the impact of cyclone Fani in her state. She said that people of her state don't need Centre's assistance and that the Trinamool Congress government can look after the people West Bengal on its own. Mamata further explained that she was unable to receive PM Modi's calls made to her office as she was then camping in Kharagpur and personally monitor the operations. "I do not consider him the country's prime minister, hence I did not sit for the meeting. I do not want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next prime minister. We can take care of the cyclone damage by ourselves. We do not need the Centre's help ahead of polls," Banerjee said this while addressing an election rally in Jhargram on Monday. "I was in Kharagpur monitoring the cyclone but the prime minister's calls were made to my office [in Kolkata] so, I could not respond to them," the CM added. Mamata said that PM Modi had called her for a meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district where he landed for an election meeting after touring Odisha. She asked, "Are we his servants that we have to go wherever he beckons?" She said that her election meeting at Jhargram was already fixed and questioned why she should share the dais with an expiry Prime Minister during election time? Continuing her tirade against PM Modi, Banerjee who has been among his severest critics said in Bishnupur that one who can't give respect to his wife, how can he take care of the society. She also referred to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the Chief Minister to say that his entire body is drenched in the blood of people. "If I am a toll collector then what are you? From head to toe, you are filled with people\u2019s blood. When asked what does his (PM) wife do and where does she stay, he (PM) said he doesn't know. He can't take care of his wife, he will take care of Indians?" she said this while referring to Modi's decision to cease living with his wife Jashodaben shortly after the marriage in the 60s. Mamata's remarks came after PM Modi said that he had called Mamata twice on Saturday but his calls were not returned. Modi said that he wanted to speak to Mamata over the impact of Fani in West Bengal, "but she didn't allow that to happen". "She is so arrogant that she didn't speak to me. Speed breaker Didi is more interested in doing politics," he said, adding that people of West Bengal are getting affected because of her politics.