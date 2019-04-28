Does PM take us for bunch of idiots with large memory losses: P Chidambaram

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2019 2:15:11 PM

"Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): 'I am an OBC'. Now, he says he has no caste!" Chidambaram tweeted.

chidambaram, modi, congress BJP Mumbai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram with Maharashtra Congress President Ashok Chavan during a press conference, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his stance on caste and his “origins as a chaiwala”, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday asked if the PM considers people a “bunch of idiots” who have suffered memory loss.

The former finance minister’s scathing attack on the Prime Minister came a day after Modi said in Kannauj that he does not believe in politics of caste.

“Mr Narendra Modi is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): ‘I am an OBC’. Now, he says he has no caste!” Chidambaram tweeted.

“In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala!

READ ALSO | Rahul Gandhi’s image now worse than in 2014, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

“What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.

At the poll rally in Kannauj on Saturday, the prime minister had said, “Mayawatiji, I am the most backward…I request with folded hands not to drag me into caste politics, 130 crore people are my family.

“This country did not know my caste till my detractors abused me…I am thankful to Mayawatiji, Akhileshji, the Congress people and the ‘mahamilavatis’ that they are discussing my caste…I believe that taking birth in a backward caste is an opportunity to serve the country,” he had said

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Does PM take us for bunch of idiots with large memory losses: P Chidambaram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition