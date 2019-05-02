Does BJP give money to voters: Arvind Kejriwal after BJP complaint

May 2, 2019

"We are saying that take money from other parties and vote for us. So what's your problem? Does your party also give money? If not, then why are you so troubled?" Kejriwal said in a tweet targeting the BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal, bjp, AAP, vijendra gupta, kashmiri gupta, delhi cm, lok sabha elections 2019, congressHe was responding to BJP leader Vijender Gupta?s allegation that the Aam Aadmi Party was distributing pamphlets in Delhi?s slum areas asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for the AAP. (PTI photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said if the BJP is not giving cash to voters, why is it “troubled” on his party asking the electorate to “take money from other parties”, but vote for the AAP. He was responding to BJP leader Vijender Gupta’s allegation that the Aam Aadmi Party was distributing pamphlets in Delhi’s slum areas asking people to take money from the BJP and the Congress but vote for the AAP. Gupta had lodged a complaint in this regard last month, following which the chief electoral officer of Delhi Wednesday issued a notice to Kejriwal, who is the AAP’s national convener.

“We are saying that take money from other parties and vote for us. So what’s your problem? Does your party also give money? If not, then why are you so troubled?” Kejriwal said in a tweet targeting the BJP. He also tagged Gupta’s update on Twitter that a BJP delegation will meet the chief electoral officer of Delhi at Kashmiri Gate.

“BJP delegation will meet the Chief Electoral officer Delhi at Kashmiri Gate to file a complaint against @ArvindKejriwal for repeated abetment in bribing of voters of Delhi despite issue of notice to him by CEO Delhi,” Gupta had tweeted.

