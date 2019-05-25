DMK to be third largest party in LS; TMC, YSR fourth

New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2019 10:08:51 AM

The BJP won 303 seats while its nearest rival, Congress bagged 52 seats in the Lok Sabha results.

DMK president M.K. Stalin waves to his supporters after his party?s victorious performance in Lok Sabha elections 2019 results in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The DMK will be the third largest party in the new Lok Sabha, while the Trinamool Congress and the YSR Congress will be fourth in terms of strength in the lower house of Parliament.

As many as 397 MPs were elected from national parties, think-tank PRS Legislative said.

“Of these 303 MPs were from the BJP, 52 from the Congress, and 22 from the TMC. Among the state parties DMK (23) and YSRCP (22) won the most seats,” it said.

The nearly nine-year-old YSR Congress party swept Andhra Pradesh by bagging 22 out of 25 seats in the state.

In the last general election, the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK was the third largest while the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was the fourth largest party.

