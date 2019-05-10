‘Divider in chief’: Time magazine features PM Modi on cover, blames him for aiding atmosphere of ‘poisonous religious nationalism’

Time magazine has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its cover page for its May 20 edition. The cover page carries PM Modi's carricature along with the headline: \u2018India\u2019s divider in chief\u2019. Its cover story on PM Modi is titled, "Can the World\u2019s Largest Democracy Endure Another Five Years of a Modi Government?\u201d. In the essay, journalist Aatish Taseer writes about rising populism in democracies like Turkey, Britain, Brazil, the US and India. In its opening para, the article writes that India was the first among great democracies to fall to populism. \u201cOf the great democracies to fall to populism, India was the first.\u201d Under Prime Minister Modi, the story read, \u201cnation\u2019s most basic norms, such as the character of the Indian state, its founding fathers, the place of minorities and its institutions, from universities to corporate houses to the media, were shown to be severely distrusted,\u201d it said. \u201c\u2026Under Modi, minorities of every stripe \u2013 from liberals and lower castes to Muslims and Christians \u2013 have come under assault,\u201d it went on to read. The article also talked about India's economy during the Modi era saying, \u201cNot only has Modi\u2019s economic miracle failed to materialise, he has also helped create an atmosphere of poisonous religious nationalism in India.\u201d The article went on to suggest that PM Modi may not represent the aspirations of the people as was the case in 2014. \u201cModi will never again represent the myriad dreams and aspirations of 2014. Then he was a messiah, ushering in a future too bright to behold, one part Hindu renaissance, one part South Korea\u2019s economic program. Now he is merely a politician who has failed to deliver, seeking re-election. Whatever else might be said about the election, hope is off the menu,\u201d the article added further. \ufeff The coverage of this issue comes in stark contrast to its tone in 2015 when the magazine had done an exclusive interview with Modi soon after he became Prime Minister. He was also on the magazine cover in 2012, when he was Gujarat chief minister. In 2012, along with his photo, the headline on the cover page said, 'Modi means business but can he lead India'.