Dissent in Election Commission shows fear of Modi-Shah finally weakening, says P Chidambaram

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2019 4:35:12 PM

"With one member of the EC finding fault with Modi-Shah speeches and dissenting from the other two, the Election Commission is finally showing some signs of life!," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Election Commission, narendra modi, amit shah, P Chidambaram, Rahul Gandhi,  Ashok Lavasa, Sushil ChandraSenior Congress leader P Chidambaram

The dissenting view given by one of the two election commissioners in the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over two of his campaign speeches in Maharashtra means that “the fear of Modi-Shah” is finally weakening, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday. One of the election commissioners, according to sources, gave a dissenting view in the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to give a clean chit to Modi as regards his speech at Wardha on April 1, where he attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting from the minority-dominated Wayanad seat in Kerala, and his appeal to first-time voters by invoking the Balakot airstrike and the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack in Latur on April 9.

Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls Manoj Tiwari a ‘naachne wala’, BJP leader hits back 

“With one member of the EC finding fault with Modi-Shah speeches and dissenting from the other two, the Election Commission is finally showing some signs of life!,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets. “Closer to May 6, 12 and 19, the Election Commission may actually reprimand Mr Modi and Mr Shah. That means the fear of Modi-Shah is finally weakening. I hope other institutions and the media will also shed the fear of Modi-Shah and assert their independence,” the former Union finance minister said.

The “full commission”, which takes such decisions, comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Dissent in Election Commission shows fear of Modi-Shah finally weakening, says P Chidambaram
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition