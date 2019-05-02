Digvijaya Singh welcomes 72 hours ban on Pragya Thakur, wants EC to cancel her nomination from Bhopal

Published: May 2, 2019 9:22:29 AM

Pragya Thakur had stirred a massive controversy when she said that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in 2008 during Mumbai terror attack because of her curse.

Congress nominee from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh has welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to ban BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours. Reacting to the ECI’s order, Singh said that it would have been better if the commission had canceled her nomination.

“The Election Commission’s decision is welcome,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“It is natural when the BJP fields (a person) accused of terrorism and those (who) indulge in the politics of communal hatred. It would be better had the nomination of such candidates was canceled for safeguarding the ideals of democratic values,” he added.

The poll body on Wednesday issued an order banning Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on former ATS chief Hemant Karkare and demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. The ECI said that it strongly condemns her remarks and warned her not to repeat the misconduct in future. It said that though Thakur has apologised for her remark against Karkare, it found her statement to be unwarranted.

On her Babri Masjid remark, it said that the statement was provocative in nature and has the potential to spread hatred. It added that Thakur’s statements were aimed at securing votes on religious grounds. The ECI’s ban on her will come into force from 6 an on Thursday.

Thakur is an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case. She is currently out on bail and contesting the election on a BJP ticket. Thakur stirred a massive controversy when she said that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in 2008 during Mumbai terror attack because of her curse as he tortured her during the probe into Malegaon case.

Thakur had even said that she was proud of her to part of the mob that demolished the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

Karkare was killed in the line of duty when a group of Pakistani terrorists attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. He was credited with solving several bombing cases and led the investigation into Malegaon blast case.

When Thakur was asked about ECI’s ban on her, the BJP leader replied that she will follow the Election Commission’s decisions.

Polling in Bhopal will take place in the sixth phase on May 12. The BJP has won every national election from since 1989. This time, the Congress has fielded its former Madhya Pradesh CM from here against Thakur, hoping he will fight out the saffron party. Results will be declared on May 23.

