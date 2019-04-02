Digvijaya Singh targets Kamal Nath over midnight move to remove security from RSS office in Bhopal

Digvijaya Singh has demanded from Kamal Nath to restore security at RSS office in Bhopal

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is among the first leaders to register their protest against the Kamal Nath government’s decision to withdraw the security from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Bhopal. In a tweet, Singh, who has been handed the Bhopal challenge by CM Kamal Nath, said that the government should immediately reverse its decision.

“Removing security from the Rashtriya Swayamsval Sangh office is not right. I request Chief Minister Kamal Nath to immediately issue an order to provide adequate security,” his tweet reads. Singh is seen a strong critic of RSS and BJP. His tweet demanding security at RSS office be restored has surprised many.

On Monday, the Congress government headed by Nath issued an order to remove security from RSS office — E2, Arera Colony in Bhopal. By 9:30 pm, the tents of Special Armed Force (SAF) at RSS office were removed and its SAF companies were called back.

The SAF was deployed at RSS office in Bhopal in 2003 when the BJP under Uma Bharti’s leadership had formed the government.

Interestingly, when the Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh in December last year, it deployed the SAF at Congress office in Bhopal.

Reacting to the Congress government’s decision, Narendra Jain, Prachar Pramukh, said that they had neither demanded to increase the security, nor withdraw it. “We had neither demanded to increase security at the office nor to remove it. But the security has been withdrawn. This is the decision of the state government,” he said.

Digvijaya’s tweet, though unexpected, is also seen as an attempt to pin down Kamal Nath with whom he shares a long rivalry. In fact, it was at Kamal Nath’s behest that Digvijaya was denied a ticket from a safe seat. Nath had made it clear that a leader of Digvijaya’s stature must prove his mettle from a seat like Bhopal. The capital city of Madhya Pradesh has remained elusive to the Congress for three decades now. The last time that the Congress won this seat was in 1984 when KN Pradhan had contested the polls. Since 1989, the seat has been a BJP stronghold.

By attacking Kamal Nath and seeking to restore the security withdrawn from the RSS office, Digvijaya has targeted his biggest rival in the state, while appealing to the Hindu voters of Bhopal.

The development comes at a time when campaigning for the Lok Sabha election is at peak. The BJP leaders are expected to target the Congress over its latest decision.