Did Tej Pratap just compare Tejaswi to Duryodhan? Lalu scion shares para from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’ in apparent dig at brother

Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap has taken an apparent dig at his younger brother Tejashwi, who is handling the affairs of the party in his father’s absence. In an apparent swipe at the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar over denial of ticket to his choice of candidate, Tej Pratap tweeted a few lines from Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s ‘Rashmirathi’, which speaks about Duryodhan, a mythological villain in epic Maharbharata.

Taking to Twitter he said, “Durodhan who bhi de na saka, ashish samaj ki le na saka. Ulte Hari on baandhne chala. Jo tha asadhya, saadhne chala. Jab naash manush par chhaata hai, pehle vivek mar jaata hai.”

In another tweet, Tej Pratap tweeted a painting of his family that showing him alongside his father Lalu Yadav, mother Rabri, brother Tejashwi and sister Misa. He captioned it saying, “Jo bhi mere parivaar ke beech aayega, uska sarvanaash nishchit hai. (Whoever comes in between my family, will be destroyed).”

Earlier on Saturday, Tej Pratap had denied reports of his joining another party as false and said that he will forever remain a part of the RJD. “Media aur social media pe chal rahi khabr ki maine nayi rajnaitik party ka sadasyata ghahan kiya hai, wah ek afwah hai. Main is khabar ka purn roop se khandan karta hoon. Meri party Rashtriya Janata Dal, hai, thi aur rehagi (Reports in media and social media that I am joining a new political party are wrong. Totalling rejecting such reports. I am, will and always remain a part of RJD,” he tweeted.

दुर्योधन वह भी दे ना सका,

आशीष समाज की ले न सका,

उलटे, हरि को बाँधने चला,

जो था असाध्य, साधने चला।

जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,

जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,

पहले विवेक मर जाता है।

Tej Pratap had raked up a political storm in Bihar by announcing the Lalu Rabri Morcha. He had demanded tickets for his supporters for two seats in the state for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. There are reports that Tej Pratap is upset over his brother Tejashwi rejecting some of his demands including the candidature of his close confidante Angesh Singh from Sheohar. The party has fielded Syed Faisal Ali Shah from the seat.