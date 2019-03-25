Dharmendra Pradhan lashes out at Naveen Patnaik, says Odisha CM wants a ‘majboor’ govt at Centre not ‘majboot’

(Image source: PTI)

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said the Biju Janata Dal chief is hoping for a ‘majboor’ (helpless) government at the Centre instead of a strong one.

“Like Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and N Chandrababu Naidu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wants a ‘majboor’ government and not a ‘Majboot’ (strong) government at Centre,” Pradhan said.

Pradhan was reacting to Odisha CM Patnaik’s statement that “no national party will get a majority this time to form government at the Centre and it’s a golden opportunity for BJD and it will play a major role in the formation of government”.

Speaking at an event, Pradhan said that people of Odisha will bless BJP with all 21 seats in the state as they “want a strong government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.”

Pradhan, who currently serves as the Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the BJP-led NDA government, could be considered for the post of Chief Minister of Odisha if the BJP wins the Assembly elections in the state being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh will also see Assembly polls being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

As in most cases of top BJP leaders, Pradhan happens to be a member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organisation of the ruling party of India, the BJP. He is the son of former BJP MP Debendra Pradhan.

On Sunday, Odisha CM also announced BJD candidates for nine assembly constituencies of the state, namely AN Singh from Bolangir, Kishore Mohanty from Brajaraj Nagar, Pradeep Behera from Loisinga, Dr R Panigrahi from Sambalpur, PK Dishari from Lanjigarh, Pitam Padhi from Pottangi, PC Majhi from Jharigam, Mukunda Sodi from Malkangiri, Rohit Pujari from Rairakhol.

Odisha lok sabha election 2019 dates

Odisha will vote in four phases. The Odisha Lok Sabha election dates are on April 11, April 18, April 23 and April 29.