Denied ticket by Congress, Sidhu’s wife says Captain Amarinder Singh should respect women

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur has openly expressed her displeasure over the denial of a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Kaur said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress' Punjab in-charge Asha Singh were to be blamed for the denial of a ticket. She said that Singh talks about women reservation but doesn't give them due respect. In her message for CM Singh, Kaur said, "Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh) should respect women. You talk of women reservation, then consider them. When educated leaders like me, ready to serve others come, it's decent to tell us that someone's better so it's being done but don't deny us tickets by lying." Kaur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh but the party snubbed her and fielded former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. Then Kaur lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar, but her efforts yielded no positive result as Congress chose to nominate its incumbent MP Gurjit Singh Aujla. "I was denied ticket after our CM sahab and Asha ji had specifically said that I can't win from Amritsar. If I am working for party, at least don't have such small heart and brain that when you can see the larger picture that country needs to be saved from Modi," Kaur added. When asked about Sidhu's absence from Congress' campaign in Punjab, she said that Captain Singh has claimed that he himself can win all the 13 seats in the state and therefore Sidhu is not campaigning in the state and is instead focusing in other parts of the country. "Captain sahab has said that we are winning all the 13 seats. Our aim is to oust Modi. When Captain Sahab is saying that we are winning all seats, then Sidhu's campaign doesn't matter here. he is campaigning for the party at the national level. There is no ego here. Captain sahab has said that he would win all the 13 seats himself." Sidhu's absence from Congress rallies and roadshows in Punjab has raised many eyebrows, fueling talks that all is not well between the Congress and Sidhu who joined the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab in 2017. The differences between Sidhu and Singh are not new. They have been loggerheads ever since Sindhu accepted his Pakistani friend Imran Khan's invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony and was caught sharing a light moment with Pakistan's Army Chief General Bajwa. Also, after the Pulwama attack in February, when Sidhu advocated holding talks with Pakistan, Singh had openly criticised him.