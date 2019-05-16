Denied ticket by Congress, Sidhu’s wife says Captain Amarinder Singh should respect women

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 10:15:03 AM

Navjot Kaur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh but the party snubbed her and fielded Pawan Kumar Bansal. Then Kaur lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar, but again Congress chose to nominate its incumbent MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

navjot kaur, punjab, congressNavjot Kaur wanted to contest Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh, but the Congress fielded Pawan Basal. Then she lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar but again the Congress snubbed her.

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur has openly expressed her displeasure over the denial of a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Kaur said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress’ Punjab in-charge Asha Singh were to be blamed for the denial of a ticket. She said that Singh talks about women reservation but doesn’t give them due respect.

In her message for CM Singh, Kaur said, “Captain sahab (Amarinder Singh) should respect women. You talk of women reservation, then consider them. When educated leaders like me, ready to serve others come, it’s decent to tell us that someone’s better so it’s being done but don’t deny us tickets by lying.”

Kaur wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh but the party snubbed her and fielded former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal. Then Kaur lobbied for a ticket from Amritsar, but her efforts yielded no positive result as Congress chose to nominate its incumbent MP Gurjit Singh Aujla.

“I was denied ticket after our CM sahab and Asha ji had specifically said that I can’t win from Amritsar. If I am working for party, at least don’t have such small heart and brain that when you can see the larger picture that country needs to be saved from Modi,” Kaur added.

When asked about Sidhu’s absence from Congress’ campaign in Punjab, she said that Captain Singh has claimed that he himself can win all the 13 seats in the state and therefore Sidhu is not campaigning in the state and is instead focusing in other parts of the country.

“Captain sahab has said that we are winning all the 13 seats. Our aim is to oust Modi. When Captain Sahab is saying that we are winning all seats, then Sidhu’s campaign doesn’t matter here. he is campaigning for the party at the national level. There is no ego here. Captain sahab has said that he would win all the 13 seats himself.”

Sidhu’s absence from Congress rallies and roadshows in Punjab has raised many eyebrows, fueling talks that all is not well between the Congress and Sidhu who joined the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab in 2017. The differences between Sidhu and Singh are not new. They have been loggerheads ever since Sindhu accepted his Pakistani friend Imran Khan’s invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony and was caught sharing a light moment with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Bajwa. Also, after the Pulwama attack in February, when Sidhu advocated holding talks with Pakistan, Singh had openly criticised him.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Denied ticket by Congress, Sidhu’s wife says Captain Amarinder Singh should respect women
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition