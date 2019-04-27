Demonetisation, GST foolish acts not attempted by anyone in 70 years, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated: April 27, 2019 3:39:48 PM

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strident criticism of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said in the last 70 years, the "foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax" was not done by anybody.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strident criticism of the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said in the last 70 years, the “foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax” was not done by anybody. “In the past 70 years, the foolishness of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (Gandhi’s coinage for the Goods and Services Tax or GST) was not done by anyone,” Rahul Gandhi said at an election meeting in Unchahar in Rabeareli from where UPA chairperson and his mother Sonia Gandhi is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha.

His remarks come against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the prime minister on the Congress, holding it responsible for all ills since the country got Independence. “Chowkidar (watchman) has done ‘chori’ (theft) of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief),” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Modi of not wanting to fill 22 lakh vacant posts in the government. The Congress president asked the gathering, “Where is Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi – in jail or outside?” Charging the prime minister of taking away money from “our pocket, your pocket”, he promised that the Congress will ensure that the people get back their money.

