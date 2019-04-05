Demonetisation, Emergency: Mayawati launches two-pronged attack to target PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 1:44 PM

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday accused both the Congress and the BJP of making the life of the people in the country "miserable".

Demonetisation, Emergency: Mayawati launches two-pronged attack to target PM Modi, Rahul GandhiDemonetisation, Emergency: Mayawati launches two-pronged attack to target PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi (Reuters Photo)

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday accused both the Congress and the BJP of making the life of the people in the country “miserable”. “India suffered immensely under the Emergency imposed by the Cong govt of Indira Gandhi but the undeclared political & economic emergency of NOTEBANDI has made the lives of 130 crore people miserable causing huge unemployment. They now eagerly await to get rid of this BJP govt (sic),” she said in a tweet.

With the tweet, Mayawati is understood to have given a message to party cadre to maintain equal distance from both the Congress and the BJP.

