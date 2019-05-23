title-bar

Delhi Lok Sabha election: Full list of winners

May 23, 2019

Delhi Lok Sabha election results: The seven seats have 164 candidates battling it out of which 18 are women. The prominent candidates in the race are former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, BJP's incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh and AAP's Atishi.

Delhi Lok Sabha election result – Full list of winners: The Bharatiya Janata Party is on course of repeating its stupendous 2014 performance in Lok Sabha election in Delhi. The saffron party is ahead on all seven seats of Delhi. Neither the Aam Aadmi Party nor the Congress could open their account.

Over 60% of the 1.43 crore eligible voters turned out to exercise their franchise as Delhi went to the polls on Sunday, May 12. The fate of 164 candidates is on the line across the seven constituencies in Delhi. All the seven seats are locked in a triangular contest between BJP, AAP and the Congress. In the 2014 elections, BJP had won all the seven seats. The Congress had ended on the third spot in the vote share.

Most exit polls had predicted an encore for BJP in Delhi with some of them predicting that Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP may fail to win a seat. Some exit polls have projected that Congress may gain in Delhi by winning one seat. The seven seats have 164 candidates battling it out – 18 of them are women. The prominent candidates in the race are former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, BJP’s incumbent MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, AAP’s Atishi and new entrant Gautam Gambhir.

Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies – List of winners

1. North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari (BJP – ahead)
2. South Delhi: Ramesh Bidhuri (BJP – ahead)
3. North West Delhi: Hansraj Hans (BJP-ahead) 
4. New Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP-ahead) 
5. West Delhi: Pravesh Verma (BJP – ahead)
6. East Delhi:  Gautam Gambhir (BJP – ahead)
7. Chandni Chowk: Harshvardhan (BJP – ahead) 

The campaigning in Delhi polls had its fair share of drama. From AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi breaking down during a press conference over ‘derogatory remarks in a pamphlet’ to BJP leader Udit Raj defecting to Congress after he was denied a ticket from northwest Delhi, the last two months had all the trappings of a soap opera.

Repolling was ordered at a booth in Chandni Chowk after the presiding officer forgot to delete the ‘test votes’ that were cast during the mock poll before actual voting commenced on May 12.

