Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Can BJP retain all 7 seats in three-cornered fight?

Updated:May 23, 2019 7:06:37 am

Delhi election result LIVE: The BJP, which won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi 2014, would be hoping repeat its stellar performance in 2019. Stay tuned for all the latest updates as votes are being counted.

Delhi Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE: In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi. Neither the Congress, nor the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party could offer any competition to the saffron party. Five years later, the situation seems to be more or less the same as a majority of exit polls have predicted the BJP to win big. How correct or wrong the exit polls would be? Final Delhi election results will be out in a few hours from now.

While for the AAP, Delhi Lok Sabha election results are sure to have major impact on its future, for the Congress it is a matter of prestige as it has fielded several veteran leaders such as Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken. While Dikshit is up against BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwary from North East Delhi seat, Maken contested against Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi seat.

Apart from this, the contest between BJP’s star candidate Gautam Gambhir and AAP’s Atishi Marlena is being closely watched.

Voting on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats was held in May 12.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on 542 parliamentary constituencies is set to begin shorty.

Voting on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was held on May 12.

Can the BJP repeat its 2014 show winning all seven seats of Delhi?

Delhi Lok Sabha election live, delhi result live, delhi election result live Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 result liveThere is a three-cornered fight on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.  While the BJP is facing the challenge of retaining all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting a crucial battle which will define its future. On the other hand, the Congress is facing a prestige battle with veterans like Sheila Dikshit, Ajay Maken and Arvinder Singh Lovely contesting the polls.
