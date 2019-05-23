Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE: Can BJP retain all 7 seats in three-cornered fight?

Delhi Lok Sabha election result 2019 LIVE: In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party swept all the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi. Neither the Congress, nor the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party could offer any competition to the saffron party. Five years later, the situation seems to be more or less the same as a majority of exit polls have predicted the BJP to win big. How correct or wrong the exit polls would be? Final Delhi election results will be out in a few hours from now. While for the AAP, Delhi Lok Sabha election results are sure to have major impact on its future, for the Congress it is a matter of prestige as it has fielded several veteran leaders such as Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken. While Dikshit is up against BJP Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwary from North East Delhi seat, Maken contested against Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi seat. Apart from this, the contest between BJP's star candidate Gautam Gambhir and AAP's Atishi Marlena is being closely watched. Voting on all seven Delhi Lok Sabha seats was held in May 12.