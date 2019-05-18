Has Arvind Kejriwal already conceded defeat? Delhi CM says Muslim votes shifted to Congress at last moment

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Results of Lok Sabha election 2019 are still a few days away, however, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal appears to have got some idea about the outcome. Kejriwal, who has been claiming that AAP is giving a tough fight to both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Delhi, has now expressed worry over Muslim votes 'shifting' to the grand old party. Results of Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi was captured by the BJP in 2014. When asked how many seats the AAP is going to win in 2019, Kejriwal said Muslim votes turned towards the Congress at the last moment. He said the party was trying to ascertain why it happened. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Full Coverage \u201cLet us see what happens. Actually, chunaav ke 48 ghante pehle tak saaton seat lag raha tha Aam Aadmi Party ko aayengi. Last moment pe complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. (48 hours before the polling, we were confident of winning all seven seats. But at the last moment, Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. We are trying find out the reasons behind it)," Kejriwal told The Indian Express. AAP\u2019s Atishi breaks down over derogatory pamphlet, blames Gautam Gambhir | WATCH VIDEO The Congress was involved in lengthy talks with the AAP for pre-poll alliance in Delhi. However, the parties failed to agree on seat sharing. Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi was not in favour of an alliance with the AAP. Election campaigning in Delhi, where voting was held on May 12, witnessed a bitter battle between the AAP and BJP. AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena even accused BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of running a smear campaign against her. Atishi accompanied by Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, in a press conference, had alleged Gambhir's role in circulation of pamphlets carrying "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her. The cricketer-turned-politician had refuted the allegation and said he would quit the contest if the charge is proven. Gambhir had even sent defamation notices to Kejriwal, Sisodia and Atishi asking them to withdraw their charges against him and tender unconditional apology or face legal action.