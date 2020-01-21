Delhi Elections 2020: Congress releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party.
The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Saturday. The last day for filing of nominations is Tuesday.
Apart from Sabharwal, the other candidates in the list are Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar seat, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli (SC) seat, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar seat.
Polling in the Delhi assembly election will be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
