Delhi Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah for debate on any issue

Delhi Election Live: Amit Shah to address election rallies in Delhi today.

Amit Shah Rally Today in Delhi, Election 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday challenged BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah for debate on any issue. The challenge comes just three days before Delhi votes to elect a new government. “I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue; Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP,” Kejriwal said as the campaigning enters its final leg. The battle in Delhi is being considered a direct fight between the the ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress which ruled the national capital for 15 years before losing power to AAP, has also fielded its senior leadership in hopes for a change in its fortune. The campaigning will end on February 6 at 5 PM and polling will take place on February 8. From BJP’s camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. From Congress’ side, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows and address public meetings in different parts of the national capital. According to the Delhi CEO office, all arrangements to facilitate citizens and voters are underway. Special arrangements are being made Delhi voters who are aged 100 and above. The CEO office said they will be made to feel like ‘VVIPs’.

Read More