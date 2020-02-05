Delhi Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah for debate on any issue

Amit Shah Rally Today in Delhi, Election 2020 Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday challenged BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah for debate on any issue. The challenge comes just three days before Delhi votes to elect a new government. “I challenge Amit Shah for a debate on any issue; Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP,” Kejriwal said as the campaigning enters its final leg. The battle in Delhi is being considered a direct fight between the the ruling Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress which ruled the national capital for 15 years before losing power to AAP, has also fielded its senior leadership in hopes for a change in its fortune. The campaigning will end on February 6 at 5 PM and polling will take place on February 8. From BJP’s camp, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. From Congress’ side, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold roadshows and address public meetings in different parts of the national capital. According to the Delhi CEO office, all arrangements to facilitate citizens and voters are underway. Special arrangements are being made Delhi voters who are aged 100 and above. The CEO office said they will be made to feel like ‘VVIPs’.
Read More
Highlights
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged BJP leader Amit Shah for a debate on any issue. "Delhiites want to know why they should vote for BJP," he said.
Sustaining attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the police claim that the Shaheen Bagh shooter was an AAP worker, BJP chief JP Nadda on Wednesday questioned him if he would "burn down" Delhi to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi. The party’s manifesto focuses on providing quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity to people in the national capital. The manifesto also promised doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty. CLICK HERE READ FULL STORY
Harshit, daughter of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , has attacked the BJP over several issues. She said, "They say politics is dirty but it's a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?"
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala is not linked to the Aam Aadmi Party.
From Congress’ camp, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Qazi.
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will address three election rallies in Delhi on Wednesday. The rallies willbe held in Adarsh Nagar, Jangpura and Tri Nagar.
Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will address election rallies in Kondli, Trilokpuri, Krishna Nagar and Gandhi Nagar.