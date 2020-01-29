Delhi election 2020: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP’s star campaigners

By: |
Updated: January 30, 2020 1:41:56 PM

An order issued by the poll body on Wednesday barred the two leaders who made objectionable comments while campaigning during election rallies.

Delhi election 2020, Election Commission, Anurag Thakur, BJP, Parvesh Verma, Delhi polls, anti CAA protesters, Shaheen BaghDuring an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “traitors should be shot at” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said. (IE photo)

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks. An order issued by the poll body on Wednesday barred the two leaders who made objectionable comments while campaigning during election rallies.

“The Election Commission has ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of the NCT of Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders,” it stated.

Related News

During an election rally here, BJP leader and Union minister Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan — “traitors should be shot at” — after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters, officials said.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2020
  3. Delhi election 2020 EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur Parvesh Verma as BJP’s star campaigners
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Congress urges EC to ban Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma from campaigning
2Delhi Election 2020: Press broom button so hard that AAP breaks its 2015 record, says Arvind Kejriwal
3Delhi election 2020: JP Nadda says vote-bank politics behind Arvind Kejriwal’s protection to ‘anti-nationals’ like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid