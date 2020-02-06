Delhi Election 2020 date, time, schedule, candidates: All you need to know

Polling in Delhi will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (Representational pic)

Delhi Election 2020: The Assembly election in Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. While political analysts believe that the contest is mainly between the AAP and BJP, the campaigning by Congress leadership at the last moment could make the contest interesting. While the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal is seeking votes on the basis of their work in the education and health sectors, the BJP has raised the pitch over anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh area and nationalism. The Congress is targetting the AAP over not fulfilling its promises and BJP over the poor state of economy and unemployment.

All three parties have released their manifestos. The AAP has promised quality education, include ‘Deshbhakti’ in the curriculum, conduct spoken English classes, better health facilities, clean water, 24-hour electricity to Delhiites. The BJP, on the other hand, is assuring voters that they will ensure clean air and water for everyone. The Congress which ruled the capital for 15 years before losing the power to Arvind Kejriwal in December 2013, has promised to bring back the glory of the national capital and make Delhi pollution-free.

Delhi Election Date, Time

The election will take place on February 8. All the 70 seats will be covered in a single phase. The voting will begin at around 7 AM and is expected to go on till 5 PM.

Delhi Election Opinion Polls 2020

Several opinion polls have predicted a comfortable win for the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal. According to the Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll, the AAP is likely to get 54-60 seats. The BJP is expected to bag 10-14 seats. The Congress is projected to win two seats.

Delhi Election Result 2020

The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11. In the last assembly elections held in February 2015, Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP won just three seats and Congress failed to win a single seat.

Total Candidates In Delhi

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 Assembly seats.

Total Voters in Delhi

According to the Election Commission, there are around 1.47 crore voters (80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females) in the national capital who will decide the political fate of candidates on February 8.

Delhi Election 2020 seats and alliances

The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting solo in Delhi and is hoping to retain power with a comfortable majority for a second consecutive term. The BJP is contesting from 67 seats, while the remaining three seats are being contested by the Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti party (LJP). The JD(U) is in the fray from Burari and Sangam Vihar seats while LJP is contesting from Seema Puri. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the NDA, is not contesting elections. But it has declared support to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress is contesting in an agreement with the RJD, which is contesting on four seats. The four seats are – Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttamnagar.

Delhi Election: How to check name in Electoral Roll

According to the ECI, voters can check their their name on the voting list or electoral roll by visiting the official website of the poll body and CEO Delhi. On the homepage, click on ‘Check Your Name in The Voter’s List’ by Voter ID No. or by Voter’s Name. It will direct you to another page where you will be asked to fill details like name, father’s name, age state, district, constituency and then a enter a captcha code. Now click on search button. The details will appear at the bottom of the page.

The Election Commission has also rolled out an SMS service to allow voters to check their name in the electoral roll. Voters will have to send an SMS to the voter helpline number 1950. Type know your polling booth and send it to 1950.

Delhi Election Exit Polls

The exit poll results of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be telecast live on news channels soon after the voting process ends. The polling process is expected to end at 5 PM and the exit poll results are likely to be out shortly after.

According to the ECI, 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of polling on February 8. A total of 13,750 polling stations will be set up. of the 70 seats, 58 are classified as general category seats and 12 are SC. No seat has been reserved for STs.