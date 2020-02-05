Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter enters campaign fray, sparks fly on Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP for calling her father a terrorist.

Arvind Kejriwal Daughter Campaign in Delhi: The entry of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita in the heated political campaign for Delhi Assembly elections has created quite a flutter, eliciting a response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita’s entry in the campaign fray for February 8 Assembly polls, party spokesperson Sambit Patra shared a series of tweets to corner the AAP national convener after his daughter hit out at the saffron party.

Patra, while congratulating the Delhi CM for ensuring good education to his children, tweeted that while Kejriwal sends his own children for campaigning, he gives guns to the children of others and sends them to Shaheen Bagh to defame Hindus. “Sending your daughter in your campaign… sending children of others to Shaheen Bagh with guns to discredit the Hindus. How is justice Kejriwal ji?” he tweeted this while referring to shooting incidents in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia.

“It’s good that Kejriwal has imparted good education to his own children but using other’s children (Kapil Gujjar) to satisfy his own politics and just to put the blame of terrorism on Hindus, exposed the #ConspiratorInCheif Kejriwal completely,” he added, referring to the row over claims by the Delhi Police that the suspect who fired bullet shots at the Shaheen Bagh protest site has links to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita lashed out at the BJP for calling her father a terrorist. She said that her father has worked for the welfare of people and taught her to read the Bhagwad Gita.

“They say politics is dirty but it’s a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?” she asked.

“My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us – my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 AM, make us read Bhagwad Gita & sing ‘Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara’ song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism? Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs & 11 CMs. Not only us, but 2 crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done,” she added, creating quite a spark on Twitter. Comments to a tweet by ANI carrying her remarks drew responses both in support and against her.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma recently stoked controversy during an election rally as he called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Monday too said that there was enough proof that called Arvind Kejriwal was a terrorist. “Arvind Kejriwal is making an innocent face and asking if he is a terrorist — you (Kejriwal) are a terrorist, and there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” he said.