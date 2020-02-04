Delhi Election 2020: AAP manifesto promises ‘deshbhakti’ in school curriculum, 24-hour markets and clean water

Aam Aadmi Party releases its manifesto for February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 Assembly polls in Delhi. The election document was unveiled by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and senior party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. Addressing the media, Sisodia said that the party’s manifesto focuses on providing quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity to people in the national capital. The manifesto also promised doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the AAP government to improve the conditions of schools in the last five years worked. To promote patriotism, he said, “Deshbhakti will be included in curriculum and spoken English classes will be conducted.”

“If a sanitation worker dies during duty then his/her family will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore,” Sisodia said.

The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi. The manifesto also included a plan to allow markets for 24 hours under a pilot project. “AAP, if reelected, will run pilot project to allow markets to open 24 hours,” Sisodia said.

He added that the AAP will continue effort for passage of Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill if it comes to power after February 8 polls. The mention of Jan Lokpal Bill in the election document is significant because PM Narendra Modi during an election rally on Monday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that while the country got the Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting.

“The Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill which was passed in Delhi Vidhan Sabha in 2015, has been pending with the central government for the last 4 years. The AAP government will continue its struggle to get the Bill passed,” Sisodia said.

Polling in Delhi will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.