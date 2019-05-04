Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls Manoj Tiwari a ‘naachne wala’, BJP leader hits back

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari a 'naachne wala' (a dancer). Addressing the people during a roadshow in North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency from where AAP's Dilip Pandey is seeking election against Tiwari, Kejriwal asked the residents to vote in favour Pandey who will bring development to the constituency. Kejriwal also said that Tiwari has been missing from the constituency for the last five years and ignoring the needs of North-East Delhi people. He said that he was out of people's reach in the last five years and couldn't open a school in his area. "Manoj Tiwari knows very well how to dance. But Dilip Pandey can't dance for you.. he knows how to work, deliver. This time, when you go to cast your ballot, give the vote to a person who will work, not the one who will dance," he told the crowd. #WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Manoj Tiwari naachta bahaut acha hai, Pandey ji (AAP's North-East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey) ko naachna nahi aata, kaam karna aata hai, is baar kaam karne wale ko vote dena, naachne wale ko vote mat dena. (03\/05\/2019) pic.twitter.com\/a3EuxyNytP \u2014 ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Kejriwal added that Tiwari roams all over the country but Pandey will always stay with the people of North-East Delhi. He said that while Tiwari is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party is seeking public support for the works done in the last four years in the national capital. The Delhi Chief Minister also assured the people that if AAP wins, then his party MPs will ensure that sealing is stopped. Reacting to Kejriwal's remark, Tiwari said that what the Delhi Chief Minister has said is not an insult to his alone, but an insult to the voters of North-East Delhi. He said that the people of Delhi have made the mind and will show him the door. "By abusing me he has directly insulted people of 'purvanchal' and the same people will now show him what are the consequences of it," Tiwari said. Delhi has seven parliamentary seats. Polling in the national capital will take place in a single phase on May 12. The capital is witnessing a triangular contest with BJP, Congress and AAP contesting all the seven seats. In 2014, the BJP had pocketed all the seven seats.