Delhi Election 2020 Live: Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow underway in Narela, Amit Shah to hold three rallies

Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Narela and Bawana today.

Delhi Election 2020 Live Coverage: With Delhi Assembly elections round the corner, leaders of all the three main political parties — Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress — will be campaigning in different parts of the national capital to woo the voters. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in Narela, Bawana and Gandhi Nagar on Monday. From BJP, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold three public rallies. Party president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in Delhi today. On Sunday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari promised that the saffron party will install 60 smog towers if it forms the government. He also asserted that the AAP government has failed and the people of Delhi were ready to support the saffron party with the slogan, “Bahut Ho Gaya Dilli Ka Nuksaan, Ab BJP Karegi Iska Samadhan”. The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has promised free bus services for students and 24-hour drinking water supply. The Chief Minister has guaranteed basic facilities for unauthorised colonies in the capital and to reduce air pollution by three times. Meanwhile, several aspiring candidates who wanted to contest the polls in the national capital have approached the Delhi High Court after being denied permission to file nomination papers. The process to file nomination papers ended on January 21. The Delhi Legislative Assembly has 70 seats. Polling will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. The current term of the Assembly will expire on February 22.

