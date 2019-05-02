Decide on complaints against Modi, Shah by May 6, SC directs Election Commission

The Supreme court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to take a decision on complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah over the violation of Model Code of Conduct latest by May 06, 2019. The top court has decided on two out of 11 complaints that were registered by the Congress party against the duo. Both complaints were against PM Modi over the use of armed forces in campaign speeches in Wardha and Latur. While one complaint was for invoking the Balakot air strikes, and appealing to first-time voters to dedicate their vote to the Pulwama martyrs, the other was on the PM's statement that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had chosen a seat to contest polls where the "majority is minority". The poll panel has given a clean chit to the Prime Minister in both cases. A division bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has said that the apex court will hear the case again on Monday. ALSO READ |\u00a0Arun Jaitley says Priyanka Gandhi's UP remark an admission that Congress now a fringe organisation On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Maharashtra's Latur where he had appealed to first-time voters to exercise their franchise in the name of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike heroes. Referring to PM Modi's remark made in Latur, the EC observed that the matter has been examined in detail as per law and found no violation of guidelines laid under Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The commission also gave a clean chit to PM Narendra Modi's April 01, 2019 speech at Maharashtra's Wardha. In a reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Kerala's Wayanad parliamentary seat, PM Narendra Modi had said that Congress is contesting from the area where the majority is a minority. The Election Commission also gave a clean chit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's statement on defense forces. The poll body found that Nath's speech was not a violation of a Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2019, the MP Chief Minister said that when Modi was a child, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had built the defense forces in the country. The speech was made at a political rally in Khandwa's Harsud area.