Days after chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah heckled during prayers on Eid day

Abdullah was heckled even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was on Wednesday heckled during Eid prayers at a shrine in Srinagar. Abdullah was heckled even before the imam leading the congregational prayers could begin the Eid sermon. The incident took place at Hazratbal shrine amid heavy sloganeering. An IANS report said that around dozens of youth hurled shoes and disrupted the congregation forcing the former leader to leave the prayer ground.

Speaking to the news agency IANS, Abdullah said that those who attacked him are morons and can’t deter his spirit. “Today, the time has come to have a peaceful dialogue between India and Pakistan… there is a need to get rid of hatred… this country belongs to Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians and all those who live here,” Abdullah said

The attack on Abdullah comes in the backdrop of his energetic speech at a ceremony organised to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Abdullah had chanted a Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans a number of times at the event.

Abdullah said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not the Wazir-e-Azam (head of state) now but was the king of everyone’s heart. He captured every Indians’ heart not with power but with love. I don’t think anyone had a heart as large as Atal Bihari. He never discriminated against any people on the basis of caste, ethnicity, religion or language.” Abdullah had culminated his eloquent speech by slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’. As per Indian Express, the youth gathered at Hazratbal Shrine were reportedly unhappy with Abdullah’s gesture of raising slogans at the event.

Protests erupted in Srinagar against the National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over raising the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.#ITVideo

The festival of Eid Al Adha was marked by violence in the valley as unidentified terrorists shot dead a policeman state’s Kulgam district. Fayaz Ahmad Shah he was returning home after offering Eid prayers, police said.

In another incident, a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party was found dead today after he was kidnapped by suspected terrorists in state’s Pulwama district. The death of Shabir Ahmad Bhat condemned by BJP chief Amit Shah on Twitter.

Some isolated incidents of stone pelting were also witnessed outside some eidgahs after the prayers.