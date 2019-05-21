Day after exit polls, BJP wants special session in Madhya Pradesh, Cong call floor test demand meaningless

Bhopal | Published: May 21, 2019

In a letter to governor Anandiben Patel, leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava asked her to direct chief minister Kamal Nath to call a special session to discuss important issues.

The BJP has 109 members, including MLA Gumansingh Damor, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency.

A DAY after all the exit polls predicted a BJP sweep in Madhya Pradesh, the party on Monday asked the governor to call a special session of the Assembly. In a letter to governor Anandiben Patel, leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava asked her to direct chief minister Kamal Nath to call a special session to discuss important issues, which, he said, the Congress government had failed to address.

He said the state was suffering from serious shortage of drinking water and deteriorating law and order situation. Wheat and chickpea farmers are unhappy over procurement and payment, and hassled about the loan waiver scheme, he said. Bhargava said the two-day Assembly session in February could not discuss these issues, and there is discontent among a large section of people. Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise its government by demanding a floor test, the Congress said the request for a special session was meaningless because its government had already proved majority.

In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and enjoys the support of two BSP, one SP and four Independent legislators. The BJP has 109 members, including MLA Gumansingh Damor, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from Ratlam-Jhabua constituency.

State minister Jitu Patwari linked the BJP’s letter to the exit polls, which he described as “jumlebaazi”. “Irrespective of the number of floor tests, nothing will save you from corruption (during BJP regime),’’ he tweeted.

All the exit polls on Sunday predicted that the BJP would win at least 20 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh. While his letter does not refer to the exit polls, Bhargava said a vote for the central government was a vote against the state government’s flawed policies like the farm loan waiver. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Kamal Nath should resign because the exit polls had projected that the Congress would be wiped out in the state.

“It takes at least four years to build anti-incumbency against a government, but the Kamal Nath government has managed this in only four months. There are factional feuds within the Congress, and the government will collapse on its own. It did not have majority from day one,’’ said Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

BJP leaders also pointed to BSP supremo Mayawati’s statement last month, saying that she would review her decision to support the Congress government in the state.

