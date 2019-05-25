Congress Working Committee rejects Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as Congress president

Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign as Congress president, owning moral responsibility of the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, news agency ANI reported. However, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is meeting today to review the party's drubbing in the general elections, has refused to accept his resignation. TV reports said that top Congress leaders including his mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh successfully persuaded him not to resign and continue as the chief of the party. The meeting of the Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, the highest decision making body of the grand old party, is currently underway in Delhi. The meeting is being chaired by Rahul. Besides Sonia and Manmohan, Chief Ministers of party-ruled states (Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel) and other top leaders from across the country including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,\u00a0P Chidambaram was, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit, Mallikarjun kharge, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia are present in the meeting. The CWC is meeting today to review the Lok Sabha polls drubbing. The meeting will go into the reasons behind the party's defeat and discuss why as to its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour. The Congress party won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, eight more than its 2014 tally of\u00a0 44. The grand old party could not open its account in 18 states.