Congress Working Committee rejects Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as Congress president

By: |
Updated: May 25, 2019 12:53:53 PM

The Congress led by Rahul Gandhi could win just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the Congress had won 44 seats.

Rahul gandhi resignationCongress president Rahul Gandhi offers to resign after Lok Sabha polls debacle

Rahul Gandhi has offered to resign as Congress president, owning moral responsibility of the party’s drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, news agency ANI reported. However, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is meeting today to review the party’s drubbing in the general elections, has refused to accept his resignation.

TV reports said that top Congress leaders including his mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh successfully persuaded him not to resign and continue as the chief of the party.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee(CWC) meeting, the highest decision making body of the grand old party, is currently underway in Delhi. The meeting is being chaired by Rahul.

Besides Sonia and Manmohan, Chief Ministers of party-ruled states (Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel) and other top leaders from across the country including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram was, AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sheila Dikshit, Mallikarjun kharge, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia are present in the meeting. The CWC is meeting today to review the Lok Sabha polls drubbing. The meeting will go into the reasons behind the party’s defeat and discuss why as to its poll narrative failed to convince the people to vote in its favour.

The Congress party won just 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, eight more than its 2014 tally of  44. The grand old party could not open its account in 18 states.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress Working Committee rejects Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign as Congress president
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition