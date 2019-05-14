Country is electing strong govt and choosing ‘India first’, than ‘family first’: PM Modi

Chandigarh | Updated: May 15, 2019

The polling for lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will be held in the seventh and final phase of elections on May 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress, saying the country is electing a strong government and it is choosing “India first”, than “family first”.

He was addressing a poll rally in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening.

“The country is electing a strong government and not a helpless government. It is choosing ‘India first’, than ‘family first’, not dynasty but development,” he said, adding the country was choosing those who hit terrorists in their den.

Modi also used cricket to attack the Congress, saying when the UPA government was in power, a tournament was shifted to another country as general elections were being held in India.

“Is the Lok Sabha election going on in this country or not? Did IPL take place in this country or not,” he asked.

He also said that in 2014, the Congress and their “mahamilavati” allies were not been able to digest the mandate given by the people and added that since he assumed power, they had been trying to insult all decisions taken by him.

‘”During the past five years, they have tried to insult every decision and scheme announced by me. When I announced Swachh Bharat scheme, they said he is talking about toilets from the ramparts of Red Fort and made fun of me,” he said.

