Congress Working Committee meeting today, Rahul Gandhi may offer to resign

Two days after a humiliating defeat in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, on Saturday. According to a PTI report, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet. He is also slated to address the media at 11 am today. The top Congress leadership including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will deliberate on the reasons for the humiliating loss in the general elections. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The Congress party won only 52 seats, two less than the minimum numbers required to get the Leader of Opposition status in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In 2014, the Congress had won just 44 seats. Meanwhile, there have already been voices within to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people. Also, murmurs have already started within the party over taking responsibility for the poor performance of the Congress. Some state leaders have already sent their resignations to Rahul Gandhi, owning moral responsibility for the party's debacle. Those who have quit so far include Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik. "The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner," Babbar said in a tweet on Friday. The Congress has won just one seat in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won in the family bastion Rae Bareli while her son Rahul lost Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, was defeated by a margin of 4,95,065 votes by BJP's Rajkumar Chahar. Also, Congress' Amethi district president Yogendra Mishra sent his resignation to Rahul yesterday, owning the moral responsibility for the party president's defeat. There are also reports that HK Patil, who was given the responsibility of Karnataka in December, has resigned taking moral responsibility.