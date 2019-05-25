Congress Working Committee meeting today, Rahul Gandhi may offer to resign

By: |
Published: May 25, 2019 8:20:30 AM

The Congress Working Committee will meet in Delhi on Saturday where top leaders will deliberate on the reasons for the humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is likely to resign as the Congress president at the meet.

rahul gandhi resignation, congress working commitee, cwc meetingRahul Gandhi may resign as Congress president at the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on Saturday.

Two days after a humiliating defeat in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, on Saturday. According to a PTI report, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet. He is also slated to address the media at 11 am today.

The top Congress leadership including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will deliberate on the reasons for the humiliating loss in the general elections. The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the BJP led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The Congress party won only 52 seats, two less than the minimum numbers required to get the Leader of Opposition status in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In 2014, the Congress had won just 44 seats.

Meanwhile, there have already been voices within to introspect on why the party failed to reach out to the people. Also, murmurs have already started within the party over taking responsibility for the poor performance of the Congress. Some state leaders have already sent their resignations to Rahul Gandhi, owning moral responsibility for the party’s debacle. Those who have quit so far include Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar and Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik.

“The results are depressing for the Uttar Pradesh Congress. I find myself guilty of not discharging my responsibility in a proper manner,” Babbar said in a tweet on Friday.

The Congress has won just one seat in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi won in the family bastion Rae Bareli while her son Rahul lost Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Raj Babbar, who contested from Fatehpur Sikri, was defeated by a margin of 4,95,065 votes by BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar. Also, Congress’ Amethi district president Yogendra Mishra sent his resignation to Rahul yesterday, owning the moral responsibility for the party president’s defeat.

There are also reports that HK Patil, who was given the responsibility of Karnataka in December, has resigned taking moral responsibility.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Congress Working Committee meeting today, Rahul Gandhi may offer to resign
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition