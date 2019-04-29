EC turning blind eye towards violations by PM Modi, Amit Shah, SC admits Congress’ plea

Updated: April 29, 2019 12:21:13 PM

In her petition, Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleged that both PM Modi and Amit Shah were making hate speeches at election rallies to influence voters on caste lines.

Supreme Court, sc , congress petition, amit shah, pm modiSupreme Court has agreed to hear Sushmita Dev?s petition against PM Modi, Amit Shah. (File Photo)

Congress plea in Supreme Court against PM Modi, Amit Shah: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing into Congress’ plea that the Election Commission was ignoring complaints of poll code violations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah. The plea filed by the Congress MP Sushmita Dev has been posted for hearing on Tuesday by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi-led bench.

In her petition, Sushmita Dev alleged that both PM Modi and Amit Shah were making hate speeches at election rallies to influence voters on caste lines. The Silchar MP also said that despite a ban from the Election Commission, both of them are referring to action taken by country’s armed forces against terror in their election speeches.

Sushmita Dev has also pointed out that PM Modi’s mini-roadshow prior to casting his vote in Ahmedabad on April 23 violated the Model Code of Conduct.

Last month, the Election Commission of India had issued a notice to all political parties to refrain from making references to action by defence forces in the wake of February 14 Pulwama terror attack and the Balakot air strikes.

Speaking at a rally in Gujarat’s Surendranagar April 17, PM Modi had mentioned about India’s nuclear capability while stressing that Pakistan could no longer theaten India with its nuclear arsenal. “I want to say we have double the nuclear capacity. I say (to Pakistan), do whatever you can,” he had said.

Addressing an election gathering in Bihar’s Sitamarhi, BJP chief Amit Shah sought to credit the Modi government for taking strict action against terror. Shah had claimed that India has joined countries likes the US and Israel to respond to terrorism in such a manner.

Even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditaynath had triggered a controversy by calling the Indian Army as ‘Modiji ki Sena (Modi’s Army)’.

