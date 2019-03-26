Congress questioned the existence of Ram, Priyanka Gandhi moving around as Ram Bhakt: Smriti Irani

The statement comes days after a poster emerged in Ayodhya depicting Priyanka Gandhi as a ‘Ram bhakt’. (PTI)

Taking a swipe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the party that refused to believe in the existence of Lord Ram has now become an outfit of Ram followers.

Addressing a rally in Bhadohi, Irani said: “The Congress party which submitted an affidavit in the court saying there is no existence of Lord Ram… the leader of that very party Priyanka Gandhi is moving around as a ‘Ram bhakt’.” The statement comes days after a poster emerged in Ayodhya depicting Priyanka Gandhi as a ‘Ram bhakt’.

In 2007, the UPA government in an affidavit said that there was no historical or scientific evidence to establish the existence of Lord Ram and Rama Setu as a man-made bridge.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Faizabad and Ayodhya on Wednesday. During her visit, Gandhi will go to the famous Hanumangarhi temple followed by a brief visit to the Birla temple. She will then lead a road show from Tedhi Bazaar to Reedganj where she will address a ‘nukkad Sabha’ organised by a eunuch supporter.

Last week, Priyanka Gandhi offered prayers on the banks of Sangam — a confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. She also visited the famous Hanuman temple near Sangam.

Earlier, the Congress was seen as an anti-Hindu party. To correct this image, Congress President Rahul Gandhi started visiting temples during assembly elections in states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, the BJP claims that the Congress does it only during elections.