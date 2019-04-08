Congress moving towards ultra-Left, its agenda shows distinct tilt towards jehadis: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley mocked Rahul’s quality to “shrink the base of the dynasty” than his capacity to expand the base.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the Congress party’s agenda shows a certain tilt towards a shrill Left and jehadis when compared to its own performance between 2004 and 2014. In an interview to The Indian Express, Jaitley took on Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party’s poll promises, his decision to join protesters at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University where alleged anti-India slogans were raised as well as his reaction to the Balakot air strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack against a CRPF convoy.

“If you look at the performance between 2004 and 2014 and now with their new agendas, you see a distinct tilt towards ultra-Left and a distinct tilt towards jihadis in the name of human rights,” he told The Indian Express in an interview.

Alleging that the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has deviated from the line taken by former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Jaitley questioned the party if the two former PMs would have allowed Congress leaders to visit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), when anti-national slogans were raised. “Would Indira and Rajiv have allowed Congressmen to visit JNU when students are chanting Bharat ke tukde tukde honge? On the Pakistan front, 1971 war, Punjab, Kashmir, on national issues, Indiraji took a very clear line. Rajiv also didn’t deviate from that line.”

In a sharp attack at the Congress president, Jaitley termed Rahul as a burden on the dynasty and alleged that he neither has the charisma that dynasts usually have. Jaitley also mocked Rahul’s quality to “shrink the base of the dynasty” than his capacity to expand the base. Pointing out that the Rahul has on rejected the Congress ideology on several counts, Jaitley alleged that “he is predominantly being guided by those who either subscribe to the Left or to separatist ideas”.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi’s minimum income guarantee scheme is a bluff: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley went on to conclude that be it the poll manifesto of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi’s reaction after the Balakot air strikes, are all guided by the same philosophy. Juxtaposing this to the BJP’s rule under Narendra Modi, Jaitley said that the BJP, on the economic front, will be liberal, will undertake difficult reforms and will use the enrichment of the state to deplete poverty.

Summing up the five years of BJP rule since 2014, Jaitley said that he sees PM Modi’s tenure as transformational and a turning point in India’s history. “I think this government will be remembered for establishing a precedent that India is capable of running a 100 per cent honest government,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.